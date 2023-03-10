Imperial Beverage toasts to 90 years

A major West Michigan beverage distributor is celebrating its 90th year in business.

Kalamazoo’s Imperial Beverage Company opened in 1933 as a single-county Pabst distributor following the end of Prohibition. The Cekola family purchased Imperial Beverage in 1984.

Now, Imperial Beverage distributes beer, wine and spirits across Michigan. There are more than 6,000 SKUs in the Imperial portfolio.

Brands distributed by Imperial Beverage include Short’s Brewing, Lagunitas Brewing, OddSide Ales, Big Lake Brewing, Rockford Brewing, Iron Fish Distillery, Long Road Distillers, Grand Traverse Distillery, Bier Distillery, Eastern Kills Distillery and Vander Mill Hard Ciders, among many others.

The company has 342 employees and offices in four cities: Kalamazoo, Livonia, Traverse City and Ishpeming.

Imperial Beverage also emphasizes community involvement, including the establishment of the Joseph A. Cekola Memorial Fund.

“Our passion for helping people succeed goes far beyond our customer service and commitment to our staff,” said Imperial Beverage Key Relationship Officer Larry Cekola. “In addition to sponsoring festivals and events around the state every year, including Royal Oak’s Arts Beats and Eats, the Kalamazoo Marathon and Marquette’s Harbor Fest, we encourage all our employees to actively volunteer in the communities in which we live and serve.”