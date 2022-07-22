InBooze opens gift shop in downtown Grandville

A local cocktail kit brand that took off on Etsy, after making Oprah Winfrey’s 2020 stocking stuffer list, now has opened a brick and mortar gift shop in Grandville.

InBooze recently opened a gift shop at 3090 Pine St. SW in Grandville. In addition to its signature dehydrated fruit, herb and spice infusion packets, the store offers gifts for all occasions, including handcrafted headbands, hand soaps, honey, dip mixes, candles, uniquely decorated aprons, handbags, hand towels and greeting cards.

“I try to get as many local items as possible,” said owner Ashleigh Evans, who started the cocktail kit business in 2018. “I was looking for an easier way for people to have cocktails at home and just started dehydrating things and coming up with different combinations. I was like a mad scientist.”

Evans has come up with 25 different infusions that boast low- or no-sugar ingredients and include mixes for flavored margaritas, old fashioneds, mules and sangria — products that currently are sold in 5000 stores nationwide.

The InBooze cocktail kits are created by Evans in a purpose-built kitchen behind the Marathon gas station on Chicago Drive in downtown Grandville.

A grand opening celebration will be held 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, July 22, and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, July 23. During the grand opening, there will be prizes, giveaways and an opportunity for patrons to sample some of the charcuterie items available for purchase, as well as InBooze cocktails, with mocktails and ice cream for the under-21 crowd.

For those who can’t make it to the shop, which is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. through Labor Day, “you can order ahead. There’s a pickup box, or we’ll deliver within 5 miles,” Evans said.