Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week returns this winter

A weeklong celebration of beer, wine and spirits will return to Kalamazoo next month.

Discover Kalamazoo, a destination marketing organization, said Tuesday, Dec. 7, it will bring back Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week from Jan. 29-Feb. 6, 2022.

The countywide event has occurred annually for over 10 years under the name Kalamazoo Beer Week and was renamed Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week in 2020. The modification allowed for the participation of local distilleries and wineries alongside the breweries.

“This weeklong event is a great way to highlight our local craft beverage makers and partners around Kalamazoo County and encourage our residents and visitors to enjoy Kalamazoo’s craft beverage scene,” said Dana Wagner, director of marketing and communications with Discover Kalamazoo, which manages Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week.

“We held a modified version of the event last year with hybrid offerings like take-home pairing kits with a virtual component, but this year, we’re looking forward to having more in-person and interactive events back, which is at the heart of Kalamazoo Craft Beverage Week,” Wagner said.

Some of the past events included beer and dessert pairings, specialty tap takeovers, spelling bees, make-and-take classes, and sessions to meet the brewers and makers.

The events and craft beverage specials lineup for 2022 will be announced in early January at kalamazoocraftbeverageweek.com.