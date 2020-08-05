Lakeshore distillery releases first product

Muskegon-based craft distillery Wonderland Distilling Company is launching its first Blend of Straight Whiskeys for sale this month.

Created from individually aged rye, corn and wheat whiskeys, Wonderland said the blend is expertly crafted by the distillery’s team for a truly unique, Michigan-inspired profile and taste.

Wonderland’s Blend of Straight Whiskeys is blended using the traditional Canadian method, with each grain — corn, wheat and rye — distilled on its own. By distilling, barreling and aging them separately and then blending them after maturation, the whiskey is blended with purpose to create a consistent flavor profile with every bottle. Tasting notes include caramel, brown sugar, brioche and raisins.

“Michiganders know what they’re going to get when they wake up every morning – a beautiful place to live, surrounded by the greatness of our lakes … and an adventure so close they can taste it,” said Mark Gongalski, CEO of Wonderland Distilling. “Wonderland Blend of Straight Whiskeys is distilled for the adventurous soul, an ode to this place that formed us. We crafted our whiskey as a reflection of our connection to Michigan’s great outdoors.”

Wonderland began distilling its own whiskey earlier this year.

The distillery’s tasting room, located at 1989 Lakeshore Drive in Muskegon’s Lakeside neighborhood, is currently under construction. When it opens in late summer, it will offer spirits, cocktails, a bar, patio and a private room for events.

Wonderland currently is handcrafting additional spirits, including vodka, gin and rum, which will be available in the tasting room and on retail shelves later this year.