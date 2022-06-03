Less Traveled cocktail bar opens on Cherry Street

1 of 3

A popular Grand Rapids distillery opened a new cocktail bar in the East Hills neighborhood.

Jon O’Connor and Kyle VanStrien, co-owners and co-founders of Long Road Distillers, said Wednesday, June 1, their new cocktail bar, Less Traveled, now is open at 959 Cherry St. SE in Grand Rapids.

“Over the past several months, our team has been hard at work putting the finishing touches on this new space and a completely new concept for Long Road,” O’Connor said. “We’re thrilled to share what we’ve been working on with the East Hills neighborhood.”

The space at Less Traveled includes a “moody” interior with bar and lounge seating for up to 40 guests. The outdoor patio overlooking Cherry Street can seat up to 45 guests.

The opening menu has a curated selection of craft cocktails unique to Less Traveled and some of the customer favorites from other Long Road locations.

Due to space constraints, there is no kitchen on site, but Less Traveled will serve a few snacks alongside its cocktails, including olives, mixed nuts and pretzels.

Less Traveled is licensed as an off-premises tasting room. All distilling and production operations still will be conducted at 537 Leonard St. NW, where the company operates its original Long Road distillery and an on-site cocktail bar and restaurant.

Less Traveled’s current hours are 4-11 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 2-11 p.m. Saturday.

More information about Less Traveled is on Facebook and Instagram.