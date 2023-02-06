Long Road Distillers launches statewide distribution of ready-to-drink cocktails

A West Michigan distillery is sending its ready-to-drink cocktails across the state.

Grand Rapids-based Long Road Distillers announced last week it partnered with Kalamazoo-based Imperial Beverage to distribute its new line of canned cocktails. Imperial also distributes Long Road’s spirits.

The cocktails began hitting shelves last week at retailers and restaurants throughout Michigan.

“We regularly get calls and emails about our canned cocktails from people around the state who visited one of our locations or picked up a four-pack at a West Michigan retailer,” Long Road co-founder and co-owner Kyle VanStrien said. “Up to this point, we’ve had to encourage them to take a road trip back to the area so they could stock up.”

Long Road started limited canning runs of ready-to-drink cocktails in 2020. Recently, the distillery worked to increase quality control and production capacity to help meet the demand on the market.

There are three cocktails in the initial ready-to-drink lineup, all canned at 7% alcohol by volume. The cocktails are:

The Polish Falcon, Long Road’s take on a Moscow Mule

Lavendar Lemonade, which is based on the tasting room’s vodka-based Teta’s Lemonade

Rosemary Gin Fizz

Long Road’s website features a “spirit finder,” which can help customers locate retailers carrying the products.

The ready-to-drink category has seen seven straight years of volume growth, according to the trade publication Beverage Daily.

Much of that volume growth in the past was by malt-based hard seltzers, like White Claw, which slowed to 1% growth in 2022. Premiumization of the ready-to-drink category, likely led by spirits-based canned beverages, helped boost its value 6% last year.

Other Michigan distilleries, including New Holland and Coppercraft, have released canned cocktails into area retailers.

The push toward ready-to-drink cocktails by spirits companies will likely continue as well, as a Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola canned cocktail is hitting the market in the coming months. Meanwhile, Captain Morgan and Vita Coco coconut water are joining forces for canned cocktails.