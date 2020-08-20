Long Road Distillers nominated for multiple readers’ choice awards

Long Road Distillers was once again nominated as the best distillery in the country in multiple categories as part of the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards.

The company announced it was nominated as the Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery, Best Craft Gin Distillery, and Best Craft Brandy Distillery for 2020. This marks the fourth time Long Road was nominated in the Best Craft Specialty Spirits Distillery category.

“We’re incredibly proud to receive nominations in multiple categories again this year,” said Kyle Van Strien, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “We’re fortunate to be part of a thriving craft beverage scene in Michigan. While it feels odd to celebrate such honors in light of the challenges our industry is currently facing, we’re happy for the attention it can bring to our region.”

Over its five-year history, the distillery gained national and international attention for its award-winning lineup of craft spirits, including gins, vodkas, liqueurs and whiskeys.

Long Road Distillers is one of 20 nominees in each category from around the country chosen by a panel of American spirits experts.

The nominating panel includes Wayne Curtis, spirits and cocktail author of books including “And a Bottle of Rum: A History of the New World in Ten Cocktails”; Brian Christensen, publisher and editor of Artisan Spirit Magazine; Ziggy Eschliman, founder of ZigStyle and award-winning radio host; Eric Grossman, a food and beverage writer and author of Craft Spirits; and Jack Robertiello, a writer and acclaimed wine and spirits judge.

The public will choose the winners by casting votes on 10best.com/awards. Each person may vote for their favorites once per day until Sept. 14. Winners will be announced Sept. 25.

“Unlike many competitions where the judging takes place behind closed doors, this contest puts the power in the hands of those that enjoy our spirits and those who have supported us over the past several years,” said Jon O’Connor, co-owner and co-founder of Long Road Distillers. “We’re humbled by these nominations and hopeful that we can spread the word far and wide to take home a few new honors for Grand Rapids.”