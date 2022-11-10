Long Road to release next batch of award-winning gin

A West Michigan distillery’s season of releases continues with its seventh batch of an all-Michigan ingredient spirit.

Long Road Distillers announced Thursday, Nov. 10, it will release Batch No. 7 of MichiGin, an award-winning gin made from 100% Michigan ingredients.

“Crafting MichiGin is such an important part of who we are as a distillery,” said co-owner and co-founder Kyle VanStrien. “The adventure of making this product from scratch is the epitome of what we’re all about — creating products that are world-class, without taking shortcuts, all while using locally-sourced ingredients.”

MichiGin’s ingredients include red winter wheat grown by Heffron Farms in Belding and hand-harvested juniper from Beaver Island. Other botanicals in the gin include:

Concolor fir from Vormittag Tree Farm in Grand Rapids

Dried lavender from Hickory Creek Lavender Farm in Stevensville

Rosemary from Vertical Paradise Farms in Dutton

Copper hops from Michigan Hop Alliance in Northport

According to the distillery, MichiGin’s ingredients help make it unlike any other gin in the world; other gins use juniper from Europe or the Pacific Northwest. Long Road staff travels to Beaver Island each year to collect the unique juniper.

“By working with local growers and by harvesting our own juniper to produce MichiGin, we’re able to create something with a uniquely Michigan flavor profile,” said Long Road Production Manager Sydney Cannarozzi.

Earlier this week, Long Road announced its series of single-barrel whiskies that are being released throughout November.