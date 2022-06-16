Margaux hosting party to unveil new custom bourbon

The JW Marriott Grand Rapids’ French restaurant will host a party overlooking the river to introduce its new custom bourbon.

Margaux at the JW Marriott Grand Rapids said Monday, June 13, it will host the Jdek Whiskey Barrel Party 2022 to unveil its new Maker’s Mark Private Collection Bourbon Barrel from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, June 25, on the Jdek overlooking the Grand River at the hotel, at 235 Louis St. NW in Grand Rapids.

Tickets, $75, are available here.

In January, the Margaux team traveled to Loretto, Kentucky, to take part in the Maker’s Mark private selection experience. After selecting a custom combination of 10 wood finishing staves that Margaux placed inside the custom barrel, the barrel was aged for nine weeks. Now, the bourbon is ready to be tasted just in time for summer, the restaurant said.

A partnership with Maker’s Mark and Women & Whiskey, the launch party will feature handcrafted cocktails made with Margaux’s custom bourbon — the first chance people will have to try it — along with light appetizers, live music and yard games overlooking the Grand River.

Tickets include one drink token, picnic-inspired appetizers, a raffle entry and a Maker’s Mark swag bag.

More information is on the event‘s Facebook page.