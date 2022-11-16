Mexican craft beer scene to be showcased at DeVos Place

Beer from one of Grand Rapids’ sister cities will be highlighted at the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival this weekend.

The beer industry from Zapopan, Mexico, will be showcased at the festival Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19-20, at DeVos Place, 303 Monroe Ave. NW, made possible through Grand Rapids Sister Cities and Ama. Ama is a Grand Rapids-based nonprofit that has worked in Zapopan for five years.

“We’re excited to showcase our city through unique collaborations of beer and business to our Zapopan neighbors,” said Grand Rapids Chamber Vice President of Investor Relations Omar Cuevas. “Grand Rapids is open for businesses, and we’re excited to share this opportunity with the Zapopan delegation and the rest of the world.”

Like Grand Rapids, Zapopan prides itself on its beer industry and recently launched the Ruta de Cerveza Artesanal, which includes tours and tastings at four breweries:

Minerva Cerveza

Cerveza Loba Artesanal

Cerveceria Cielito Lindo

Cerveceria Fortuna

A delegation from Zapopan will be in Grand Rapid this weekend, including representatives from the breweries as well as Mayor Juan José Frangie and Hector Vielma Ordóñez, a former mayor and the founder and CEO of Cielito Lindo.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss and city commissioners will host the delegation at a private reception Thursday.

The brewers from Zapopan and Founders Brewing Brewmaster Jeremy Kosmicki will host a panel 7 p.m. Friday at the festival in DeVos Place.