Motu Viget Spirits hits Meijer’s shelves

Motu Viget Spirits, a Black-owned wine and spirits company based in Grand Rapids, announced a partnership with Meijer grocery stores.

The company’s inaugural product, Motu Viget Brut, a Michigan-made sparkling wine, is now available in over 50 Meijer locations throughout the upper Midwest region.

“Our expansion into over 50 Meijer locations is definitely a highlight for us in 2020,” said Jamiel Robinson, founding partner of Motu Viget Spirits and executive director of Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses. “Being born and raised in the city of Grand Rapids and frequenting Meijer as a customer to now having one of our products being sold there is a great feeling, especially being a local Black-owned wine and spirits company from Grand Rapids. It’s pioneering.”

Motu Viget spirits is a family and friends-owned business established in 2019. The company currently has two products in its spirits portfolio, including the Brut produced in collaboration with the St. Julian Winery in Paw Paw, and Avani Supreme Vodka, made in Grand Rapids in collaboration with Long Road Distillers.

“Our goal was to create high-quality products at an affordable and accessible price point with 100% Michigan-sourced products,” said Jonathan Jelks, managing partner of Motu Viget Spirits. “From the name of our company ‘Motu Viget,’ which is a Latin term meaning ‘strength in activity’ — which serves as the city of Grand Rapids’ official motto — to the chic design of our labels, we have been intentional to create products that pay homage to our community and represent where we come from.”

All products produced by the company are made in Michigan and distilled with local production teams.