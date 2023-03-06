Muskegon distillery adds new event space

A new event space is open on the lakeshore.

Muskegon’s Wonderland Distilling announced last week it opened The Barrel Room, a private event space that can hold up to 80 guests, at its distillery at 1989 Lakeshore Drive.

“Community is everything to us at Wonderland,” Wonderland Distilling CEO Mark Gongalski said in a release. “Providing our town with a place to gather and clink glasses is important. We hope this new space becomes the go-to spot to celebrate West Michigan’s big events.”

The Barrel Room is an extension of the distillery’s cocktail bar and will include access to a catering menu, including vegan options, and full cocktail and spirits menu.

“We can provide fresh food and cocktails without the hassle of transport and host guests without interfering with our day-to-day operations at the cocktail bar,” said Wonderland Distilling Chief Marketing Director Allen Serio.

Serio and Gongalski opened Wonderland Distilling’s tasting room in October 2020 and now make a variety of spirits with largely Michigan-grown ingredients, including vodka, gin and whiskey. The company also makes its own liqueurs and seltzers.

The distillery regularly releases special bottles of its spirits such as Rebel Road Whiskey, in partnership with Muskegon’s Rebel Road motorcycle rally, and its Amaro Barrel-Aged Gin.

“Wonderland fills a hole in the craft distillery map that runs from Holland up to the Traverse City area and east to Grand Rapids,” Serio said in 2019. “There is a wealth of spirits consumers looking for something new and local, and we’re adding another stop to the West Michigan distillery trail with our lakeshore tasting room in Muskegon.”