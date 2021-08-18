New coffee business pledges charitable giving, sustainability

A new Black- and woman-owned coffee brand in Grand Rapids launched an e-commerce platform offering more than just premium coffee blends.

Last Mile Café, founded by Sarah Laman and Arick Davis, plans to donate at least 10% of its revenue to charitable causes, and customers get to choose which cause they want to support at checkout.

The company currently has two product offerings. Reasonable Doubt is a single-origin Ethiopian light roast with subtle flavor notes of blueberry, chocolate and honey. Thank Me Later is a fair-trade decaf medium blend with chocolate, graham and fruity undertones.

Last Mile Cafe also uses compostable packaging, labels and shipping supplies.

“All businesses should prioritize environmental sustainability,” Davis said. “Financial sustainability, good marketing and fancy offices all mean nothing if, as a community, we don’t have an environment that is healthy and prosperous for all people.”

Products are available to order online at lastmile.cafe, or at the South East Market, an equity-focused, locally owned grocery store at 1220 Kalamazoo Ave. SE. Last Mile Cafe also will be at the Fulton Street Farmers market every Saturday from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Customers can communicate directly with Last Mile Cafe via a text messaging platform to provide feedback, discuss brewing strategies or recommend a nonprofit organization for its charitable giving program.