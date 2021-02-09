New Holland launches Watermelon Spritz

New Holland Brewing Company announced the release of Watermelon Spritz, a spring-friendly beverage that’s one part seltzer, one part sparkling ale and a splash of natural watermelon.

This hybrid beverage is the result of brewing a wheat beer high in fruity esters, combined with natural watermelon and fizzy seltzer for a crisp, fruity and slightly tart beverage. Watermelon Spritz comes in at 4.3% ABV.

Watermelon Spritz is one of several new additions to the New Holland portfolio in recent months and is an expression of their new brand message: “For Gezellig Times.”

“Gezellig is a vibe that lives at the heart and soul of the brewery,” said Adam Dickerson, brand manager for New Holland. “A term that is used often in Dutch culture, Gezellig loosely translates to an atmosphere that allows for good times to happen. It is joyful, gregarious, social and cheerful. If you’ve ever been to Holland, Michigan, you know exactly what we’re talking about.”

New Holland also will drop its new Summer Ale, a tart IPA, in May. The slightly sour IPA is dry-hopped with Citra, Mosaic and Amarillo hops, producing a brew with tart, citrusy flavor and a tropical bouquet of hop aromas.

Watermelon Spritz is available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, and Summer Ale also will be available in six-packs of 12-ounce cans.