New Holland rings in new year with new releases

New Holland Brewing Co. is kicking off the new year with three new releases.

The first Dragon’s Milk Reserve of 2021, bourbon barrel-aged stout with peanut butter and cocoa nibs, is a rich and nutty take on the brewery’s flagship bourbon barrel stout. The beer is aged in select bourbon barrels for three months and finished with large amounts of real peanut butter and cocoa nibs and comes in at 10% ABV.

The peanut butter theme continues with Peanut Butter Poet. New Holland took its classic oatmeal stout, combined it with Reese’s peanut butter and upped the ABV to 10.6%.

Lastly is New Holland’s annual release of Blue Sunday, foeder-aged for a full year with cultures dating back to its original release more than a decade ago. The tart and sweet beer is released as a toast to the continuous pursuit of a future bettered by history, according to the brewery.

Online preorders for these releases will begin Saturday and last from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. or until all beer is sold out.

Fairbanks Society members will receive early access to the online store via email at approximately 10:25 a.m. Saturday. Qualifying Fairbanks Society membership must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.