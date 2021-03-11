New Holland teams up with Wolverine on special-edition boot

Wolverine Worldwide is teaming up with New Holland Brewing’s Dragon’s Milk brand to create a Wolverine 1000 Mile boot celebrating Dragon’s Milk’s 20th anniversary.

“This is a fantastic partnership between two Michigan-based heritage brands highlighting our commitment to craftsmanship and the many skilled craftspeople it takes to create a unique, handcrafted product,” said Tom Kennedy, global brand president for Wolverine. “We are proud to team up with Dragon’s Milk and solidify their legendary beer into a pair of Wolverine 1000 Mile boots.”

Dragon’s Milk x Wolverine 1000 Mile boots are handcrafted in the U.S. by over 80 people based on a style originally introduced in 1914. The limited-edition boot features roughout suede from English suede manufacturer Charles F. Stead, with the texture mimicking the oak bourbon barrels Dragon’s Milk is aged in.

The bronze hardware detailing on each boot reflects the hardware used on New Holland’s brewing machinery. Each boot also is adorned with a removable metal fob in the shape of a dragon. An embossed Dragon’s Milk logo is featured on the tongue, as well.

The boot is made in Wolverine’s classic 1000 Mile silhouette featuring a leather outsole with a Vibram rubber forepart and Goodyear welt construction, which allows for the boot to be re-soled for many years of wear.

“It is truly amazing to see how Wolverine was able to take Dragon’s Milk and then translate all aspects of what makes our stout so special and turn it into a boot that can be worn for a lifetime,” said Brett VanderKamp, founder and CEO of New Holland Brewing Co. “We are excited to work with Wolverine and add a new chapter and story to our legacy with a brand that shares our values.”

In recognition of the many bartenders who have been impacted by COVID-19-related shutdowns, Wolverine will contribute 10% of all sales to the United States Bartender’s Guild Foundation’s Bartender Emergency Assistance Program.

The Dragon’s Milk x Wolverine 1000 Mile limited-edition boots are available for pre-order ($400) now ahead of the release date April 6 exclusively on Wolverine’s website.