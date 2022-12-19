Nonalcoholic beverage retailer rides wave of popularity

With the “sober-curious” movement growing across the globe, a Grand Rapids retailer serving a growing consumer segment is moving into a larger space.

Alt City NA Bottles & Beer recently secured a new space at 434 Leonard St. NW in Grand Rapids. CityWide Real Estate Services helped the nonalcoholic beverage retailer secure the storefront. The retailer plans to open next month during “Dry January.”

Paul and Chad Clark started the concept in 2019 by kegging nonalocholic beverages for local bars and restaurants. By 2020, they realized there was a growing retail possibility for the nonalcoholic segment and opened a space in the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, which also sold smoothies, teas and coffees.

While at the Downtown Market, they added Neil DeMeester to the team. With the opening of the 846-square-foot space on Leonard Street, the Downtown Market location will remain open for coffee, tea and other beverages.

“We saw the tenants that were already in this development and really liked the vibe,” Chad Clark said.

DeMeester said the up-and-coming neighborhood was right for the concept focused on a likewise upstart beverage movement. Beyond a portion of the public that abstains from alcohol, there is also a growing segment experimenting with replacing alcohol consumption with nonalcoholic substitutes.

The growth of the N/A industry moves beyond “Dry January” and “Sober October.” The sober-curious moniker also is true, as 82% of nonalcoholic beverage buyers also buy drinks with full alcohol

There are more people buying nonalcoholic beverages overall, as sales grew 20.6% between August 2021 and August 2022, up to $395 million, according to Nielsen.

Nonalcoholic beer, which makes up 85.3% of the overall sales, was up 19.5% year-over-year to $328.6 million. That is, in part, because of a growing segment of craft nonalcoholic beers, such as Athletic Brewing Co., which can now count itself as one of the largest craft brewers in the country. AB InBev, Miller Coors and Heineken have also upped their production and marketing of nonalcoholic products.

While the growth is impressive, whether nonalcoholic beverages become mainstream is yet to be seen. In 2018, nonalcoholic beer, wine and spirits made up 0.22% of total beverage sales. Through August, it made up 0.47% of beverage sales, according to Nielsen.

Along with a collection of nonalcoholic spirits, beers, wines and canned cocktails, Alt City NA Bottles & Beer will launch its own line of N/A beer and wine in early 2023. Additionally, the house line will include cocktail mixers designed for zero-proof spirits.

The building where Alt City NA Bottles & Beer will reside is also home to Trinity Chiropractic, FURN on Leonard and Captain Bizzaro’s Treasure World.

CityWide acquired the Leonard Street mixed-use property in 2020 and still has some commercial spaces available.

“From the beginning, we sought to retain and accentuate the original beauty of the physical structures while adding functional spaces such as parking and green space,” said CityWide Real Estate Services co-owner Wesley Emert.