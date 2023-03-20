Oberon Day marks the return of Bell’s iconic beer brand

The first day of spring this year shares the distinction of being Oberon Day, the annual release date for one of Kalamazoo-based Bell’s Brewery Inc.’s most popular beers, and a brand that served as a gateway to the craft beer scene for an entire generation of craft beer drinkers.

To mark the occasion that Michigan residents associate with sunny days and warmer weather, dozens of bars and restaurants across West Michigan are holding special events to once again welcome Oberon back on tap.

A bright, citrusy wheat ale, Bell’s Oberon has been a Michigan summer staple since it was first brewed in 1992 and originally sold under the name Solsun. Oberon’s iconic look, limited March-September release and taste have become synonymous with warmer weather in the Mitten State.

Scott Powell, director of marketing at Bell’s Brewery, said Oberon remains a hot topic despite its long-standing history. He said it’s a beer that maintains its appeal even as alcohol consumption changes in Michigan.

“When Oberon’s out, it’s our best-selling beer,” Powell said. “Two Hearted is our largest beer year round, but when Oberon’s out, it outsells (it). We do see that huge spike, especially in the month of March (and) when we start shipping beer to distributors. It’s our largest month of shipments for the entire year by far.”

Powell said between the first shipment in late February and the end of March, Bell’s typically ships around 50,000 to 60,000 barrels of Oberon. By comparison, in June, Bell’s second biggest month for output, the brewery typically ships out around 40,000.

Bell’s produces around 500,000 barrels of beer annually at its brewing facility in Comstock.

While Oberon is a staple of Bell’s annual lineup, the beer often elicits its share of discussion among craft beer enthusiasts, some of whom malign the brand as an outlier in the IPA-heavy scene and others who insist that the beer’s flavor changes every year.

“I’ve been at Bell’s 10 years now and I have friends who come up and they’re like, ‘You can tell us like the recipe changes.’ I’m like, ‘Folks, the recipe doesn’t change.’ It’s our palates that have changed,” Powell said. “I had my first Oberon about 20 years ago or so, and Oberon was flavor for craft beer. But as folks’ palates have shifted, especially in the last 10 years with the explosion (of craft beer) and how rapidly IPAs have ascended to the top style in craft, I think the definition of flavor and what people expect from flavor in beer has definitely shifted.”

He added that the seasonal aspect of the brew and its six-month shelf life may also affect customers’ expectations, as drinkers may go several months between tastes and may end up drinking beer past its prime.

“We tell folks all the time that we’d be really foolish to change the flavor of the golden goose at Bell’s,” Powell said.

Despite perceptions of changes, Bell’s Oberon still has huge appeal to Michigan drinkers.

Powell said six or seven cities across Michigan are mainly responsible for around 90 percent of Oberon sales. Popular markets include the Detroit, Ann Arbor and Tri-City areas, followed closely by Muskegon, Grand Rapids and Holland as tourists head to the lakeshore for the summer, he said.

The brewery this morning posted photos of patrons lined up before 10 a.m. in front of Bell’s Eccentric Cafe taproom in downtown Kalamazoo to get the first pours of Oberon. Last week, Bell’s kicked off the Oberon Day festivities with a scavenger hunt, hiding Oberon-themed lunch boxes inside 10 Kalamazoo-area businesses.

“People still get excited for Oberon,” said Carli Lewis, front of house manager at Big E’s Sports Grill in Holland. This year, Big E’s is the final destination for the annual Oberon Day “Pup” Crawl, a downtown Holland pub crawl benefitting Harbor Humane Society of West Olive.

“We are expecting a good turnout,” she said. “I have a couple of regulars who are excited for Monday.”

Addison Eilers, general manager at Rad Dad’s Tacos & Tequila Bar in Muskegon, said that while he doesn’t anticipate a huge crowd for Oberon Day after St. Patrick’s Day on Friday, he still expects a fair number of people to show up for the first tap of the season, even if it won’t be “knock-the-walls-down chaos.”

“I think we’re going to see a lot of our regulars flow through,” he said. “The people who come here for Oberon, they’re coming, regardless of what day of the week it is.”