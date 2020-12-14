One Bourbon offers ‘take and bake’ holiday meals, gift baskets

One Bourbon is giving fans a safe way to celebrate the holiday season.

As of last week, One Bourbon is taking orders for “take and bake” holiday meals and will be open for retail shopping of whiskey gift basket(s), growler fills, wine and in-person orders from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“If you have the means, please show your support by purchasing a holiday take and bake meal, even if it’s just for Sunday supper,” One Bourbon said. “Or grab a gift basket for those whiskey-loving people in your life.”

Customers can choose their take-and-bake options from the online menu and pre-pay or pay at pickup. Cooking instructions will be provided with the order.

Curated gift baskets also are available and include full bottles of alcohol and mixers.

Pickup days are the next three Wednesdays, Dec. 16, 23 and 30, from 4-7 p.m.

Additionally, One Bourbon is marking 50% off all wine in-house, 25% off all 2-ounce whiskey pours to go and $5 growler fills for any draft on-hand. Customers must bring their own growler.

Order by phone (616) 608-5766 or email info@onebourbongr.com