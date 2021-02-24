Perrin Brewing announces return of hazy IPA

Perrin Brewing Company announced the return of Call Me Hazy – Juicy IPA to the Perrin Pub.

Call Me Hazy is a hazy IPA with Galaxy, Mosaic and Strata hops coming in at 7.5% ABV. It is now available at the Perrin Pub on draft and in six-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans and soon will be distributed throughout Michigan.

The release kicks off Perrin’s rotating Call Me Hazy IPA series for 2021, which will allow Perrin’s brewers to explore more hop flavor.

“We saw a lot of success adding Call Me Hazy rotating IPAs to our core offerings this past year,” said Connor Klopcic, Perrin’s director of brewing operations. “The No. 1 complaint we received was that people wanted more of it. We listened to the community and will begin offering 12-packs. Call Me Hazy Juicy IPA is the first 12-pack to be released, and we are really excited to see this brand grow.”

The Perrin Pub at 5910 Comstock Park Drive NW, Comstock Park is now open for dine-in at 25% capacity and outdoor igloo dining. Igloo dining is available by reservation only.