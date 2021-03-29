Perrin Brewing highlights local artisans

Perrin Brewing is honoring local makers with the Craftsmanship Series of videos highlighting Michigan artists and their stories.

Perrin’s latest featured artist is jewelry maker and metalsmith Emma Hoekstra. The brewery worked with Hoekstra to give away a set of her handmade earrings, along with a $50 gift card to the Perrin Pub.

“When I think of craftsmanship, I think of something that’s made with someone’s two hands, and I think of something that’s one of a kind, that you might not ever see again,” Hoekstra said.

Hoekstra’s Craftsmanship Series story can be viewed on YouTube, and you can check out her website here.