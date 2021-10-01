Perrin Brewing launches Rewired Hard Seltzer

Variety 12-packs of Perrin Brewing Company’s Rewired Hard Seltzer are now available statewide.

The Comstock Park brewery said on Tuesday, Sept. 28, it launched Rewired Hard Seltzer (5% ABV), which is now available on draft and in variety 12-packs at the Perrin Pub and at retailers across Michigan.

Rewired is not Perrin’s first foray into hard seltzer. The brewery released Clear Coast Fresh Hard Seltzer in 2019. Based on feedback from seltzer lovers, the Perrin team “rewired” the recipe to suit local tastes.

“Rewired is wired for every lifestyle, so you can recharge and plug into relaxation and reconnection,” Perrin said. “At only 100 calories, gluten-free and 1 gram (of) carbs, these refreshing combinations of natural fruit flavors energize the palate.”

Rewired is available in the following flavors: