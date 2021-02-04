Perrin Brewing rereleases Flemish-style sour

Perrin Brewing Company announced the return of Roeselare Flanders red ale sour.

Roeselare is now available to go in six-packs of 12-ounce cans at the Perrin Pub with Michigan-wide distribution to follow.

Roeselare (8% ABV) is a Flemish-style red ale brewed using red malt and wild yeast, and aged for a minimum of 18 months in oak barrels. The result is a complex sour beer that only makes an appearance every other year. Roeselare is characterized by strong, wine-like fruit aromas and flavors.

“When I started working at Perrin five years ago, I just missed the sold-out release of Roeselare, and I kept hearing rumors about how amazing it was,” said Lindsey VanDenBoom, Perrin senior marketing manager. “When it was rereleased and I finally got to try it, I immediately understood what all the fuss was about. With its big, balanced flavors, it’s hands-down my favorite beer.”

The Perrin Pub also is now open for dine-in at 25% capacity and outdoor dining in warm igloos. Igloo dining is by reservation only.