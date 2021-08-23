Perrin Brewing rolls out beer cheese pretzels

Perrin Brewing Company announced a snack-worthy partnership with Pop Daddy Snacks.

The two Michigan companies have partnered to create Perrin-inspired beer cheese pretzels. Pop Daddy Beer Cheese Pretzels are now available at the Perrin Pub and will soon appear at select retailers statewide.

“Their focus on natural, locally sourced ingredients and commitment to quality make Pop Daddy a dream to partner with,” said Lindsey VanDenBoom, senior marketing manager for Perrin, “and when local Michigan-based companies come together with a common goal, great things happen.”

The brewery said the pretzels pair well with Perrin’s 59-10 IPA, which is a traditional IPA featuring a blend of old-school and new-age hops and a malty flavor.

“We are very appreciative and excited about our collaboration with Perrin. With both companies based in Michigan and focused on quality, flavor and innovation in our respective categories, it makes total sense,” said Mark Sarafa, founder of Pop Daddy Snacks. “After all, beer and pretzels are ageless companions.”

Pop Daddy Beer Cheese Pretzels also can be purchased in packs of three on Amazon.