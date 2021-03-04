Perrin refreshes year-round IPA lineup

Perrin Brewing Company is reimagining its year-round IPA offerings.

Two new IPAs — 59-10 IPA and Double Pay IPA — will join the brewery’s lineup, and the Pack of Perrin variety 12-pack will undergo a fresh update. These new offerings will be available March 11 at the Perrin Pub with statewide distribution to follow.

Taking its name from the brewery’s Comstock Park address, 59-10 IPA (7% ABV) is a celebration of Perrin’s Michigan roots and the local craft beer community. It’s a traditional IPA with a blend of old-school and new-age hops. 59-10 will be available on draft and in 6-packs and 12-packs of 12-ounce cans.

New Double Pay IPA (8.5% ABV), which will be available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans, has double the hops and double the specialty malts.

Perrin said the Pack of Perrin IPA variety 12-pack will be updated to include 59-10 IPA, Double Pay IPA and Low Rise IPA, a crisp, easy-drinking, 100-calorie IPA.