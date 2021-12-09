Perrin releases Disco Knights IPA

Perrin Brewing Company released another brew in its small-batch Side Hustle series.

The Comstock Park-based brewery said Tuesday, Dec. 7, Disco Knights New England Double IPA, “a hazy new brew that’s hopped to the max,” now is available on draft at the Perrin Pub and in six-packs of 12-ounce cans, with statewide distribution coming soon.

Disco Knights (8.5% ABV) is a hoppy beer designed to feature “juicy, tropical and ripe fruit flavors.”

“What we love about disco is how over-the-top it is,” said Lindsey VanDenBoom, senior marketing manager at Perrin. “Disco Knights was made to reflect that funky, flashy disco attitude, with huge, juicy flavors that will make you want to bust a move.”

Disco Knights is part of the Side Hustle series, a small-batch program that allows Perrin brewers to explore new ingredients and techniques. Perrin releases a new Side Hustle Series beer every other month.