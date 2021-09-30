Schuil Coffee marks 40 years with treats for customers

Grand Rapids-based coffee roaster, retailer and supplier Schuil Coffee is celebrating 40 years in business with limited-edition products and giveaways throughout October.

Schuil Coffee, based at 3679 29th St. SE in Grand Rapids, is celebrating its 40th birthday this October by launching a limited-edition coffee, along with birthday-themed contests and giveaways.

The family-owned business has been a Grand Rapids staple since 1981, when Garry Schuil started importing and roasting arabica coffee beans.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate 40 years,” said Tim Volkema, current owner and CEO of Schuil Coffee. “The support of our local neighbors has allowed us to grow from a small roaster serving Grand Rapids to a larger company now serving loyal customers across the nation. We’re celebrating that support this month by giving back to the community that has given us so much.”

Schuil will feature special birthday offerings at its 29th Street café through all of October, including a limited-edition Birthday Cake Latte.

Specially roasted birthday coffee blends and goods from other Grand Rapids-area businesses, including Monica’s Gourmet Cookies, Nothing Bundt Cakes and Rise Authentic Baking Co., also will be available.

Schuil also will host weekly giveaways, including the opportunity to win more than 25 blade grinders, 25 burr grinders, brewing equipment, coffee, accessories and more. Customers who place an online order through Schuil’s website during the month will receive a surprise free item in their order.

Schuil Coffee

Schuil Coffee sources, roasts and brews specialty coffees. Offering more than 100 types of coffee made from beans sourced from around the world, Schuil supplies coffee, tea and brewing equipment to retailers, restaurants, coffee shops, offices, churches, hospitals and individual consumers.

Volkema purchased Schuil from Greta Schuil, Garry Schuil’s daughter, in 2017. The team has grown from 15 team members to more than 40 in the past four years and recently was named to Gear Patrol’s list of Top 25 Roasters.

The company serves customers in all 50 states and internationally.

Schuil often partners with local businesses to create specialty coffee blends or coffee-inspired items. Its recent partners include Koeze, Brewery Vivant, Ed Dunneback & Girls Farm Market and Buffalo Traders Lounge. Schuil’s sister company, Joven Coffee, is run by the world’s youngest Q-grader, Tim Volkema’s daughter, 15-year-old Frankie Volkema.