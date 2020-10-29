Sparrows Coffee plans new location

Grand Rapids coffee shop and roaster Sparrows Coffee plans to expand with the opening of a new café at Kingma’s Market in the Creston neighborhood.

“As part of the Grand Rapids community since 2007, we’re incredibly excited to bring our specialty coffee to Kingma’s Market,” said Tim Volkema, CEO of Sparrows Coffee. “We believe coffee is an experience best shared with friends, and there is no better place to do that than with our own café inside of one of the best markets in the city.”

The new store is set to be a full-service café where customers can order espresso-based drinks, including lattes and cortados, as well as drip coffee, cold brew and other beverages. In addition to food that pairs well with the coffee offerings, such as baked goods and other grab-and-go items, Sparrows also will offer ready-made bags of Sparrows and Joven Coffee to take out.

“Kingma’s Market is delighted to satisfy the numerous requests from the community for a Grand Rapids-based boutique coffee shop,” said Alan Hartline, president of Kingma’s Market. “We are excited to welcome Sparrows Coffee to our store as they share a passion for great products and experience with local flavor.”

The store’s official opening date is yet to be announced but is slated for this upcoming winter season. Located at 2225 Plainfield Ave. NE, the café will have its own external entrance at the southeast corner of Plainfield Avenue and Marywood Drive, as well as being connected to Kingma’s Market internally.

The café will be around 600 square feet, and plans also include a large outdoor patio for the warmer months.