The B.O.B. to reopen in September

The Gilmore Collection is set to reopen its large downtown entertainment and restaurant venue this fall.

The Grand Rapids-based restaurant company said Wednesday, June 22, it plans to reopen the doors of The Big Old Building (The B.O.B.) in September.

The B.O.B.’s layout will be reimagined, with two floors — L3vel and Eve — dedicated to special events and private dining, according to The Gilmore Collection.

Live entertainment will return, with standup comedy at Dr. Grins Comedy Club and live music at Bobarino’s and HOME. BOB’s Brewery will expand to the first floor along with the beer garden on Ottawa Avenue and Fulton Street.

The B.O.B. also will employ various technologies to simplify food and drink ordering and the user experience, including switching to 100% cashless. Food service hours might be limited initially, The Gilmore Collection said.

“We look forward to revealing more details as September approaches,” the company said. “This is an exciting time for the Gilmore team … as we welcome the city back.”

The Gilmore Collection decided to retain ownership of The B.O.B. after unsuccessfully listing it for sale in late 2020.

The company sold the naming rights to The B.O.B.’s neighboring venue, formerly known as 20 Monroe Live, to Gun Lake Casino last year, and it’s now called GLC Live at 20 Monroe.

Then, in February, The Gilmore Collection sold the 20 Monroe venue’s physical building to GLC GR Live, a limited liability corporation established by the South Bend, Indiana-based real estate development and private equity firm Great Lakes Capital.

“Together, we look forward to bringing Grand Rapids the best entertainment West Michigan has to offer for years to come,” The Gilmore Collection said.

Leading up to September, The B.O.B. will hire new employees, including servers, customer service, bartenders, culinary staff and management. Those looking to apply can do so at gilmorejobs.com.

A full list of The Gilmore Collection restaurants is at thegilmorecollection.com.