Two West Michigan breweries medal at international competition

After the blind judging of more than 6,000 beers from around the world, the U.S. Open Beer Championship announced the medal winners, including two representing West Michigan.

Cedar Springs Brewing Company continued its winning streak at the U.S. Open Beer Championship for the third year in a row. Küsterer Pils (Bohemian Pilsener) and Eire Irish Stout (Classic Irish Dry Stout) both earned gold in their respective categories.

New Holland Brewing Company also won gold for its Dragon’s Milk White barrel-age pale, silver for Hazy River hazy pale ale and bronze for Dragon’s Milk Solera in the barrel-aged strong beer category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, judging was held in both the U.S. and Canada. Locations included Atlanta; Oxford, Ontario; and Welland, Ontario. Judging in the U.S. Open Beer Championships is blind, and judges know only the categories not the names or locations of beers being judged.

Breweries all around the world sent in more than 6,000 beers representing over 140 different styles for the 2020 U.S. Open Beer Championship. This competition is the only one to include beers from professional breweries and beers from gold medal winners from the National AHA Homebrew Competition.