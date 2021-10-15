Wise Men Distillery hard seltzers medal at competition

Wise Men Distillery topped major brands like Jim Beam, Jose Cuervo, High Noon, Barefoot and Cutwater in the 2021 Canned Challenge.

The Grand Rapids-based distillery said Wednesday, Oct. 6, all six of its hard seltzers won awards at the 2021 Canned Challenge, which was conducted by Wine Country Network — a producer of adult beverage competitions.

Wise Men Distillery’s Black Cherry Hard Seltzer captured the challenge’s Best of Show; BlueBerry Hard Seltzer, Lime Hard Seltzer, Peach Hard Seltzer and Raspberry Hard Seltzer won gold medals; and its Watermelon Hard Seltzer captured a silver.

Although distribution of Wise Men Distillery’s hard seltzers is in its infancy, its entire product line of seltzers bested established brand names.

“Our customers have been telling us that we have hit a homer with our seltzers, and we believe all of our products could compete with any major label, but it is especially gratifying when we beat them at a prestigious competition like the 2021 Canned Challenge,” said Tom Borisch, who, along with Jason Post and Zack Van Dyke, co-founded and co-owns Wise Men Distillery.

Wise Men Distillery’s hard seltzers are made using its award-winning, premium handcrafted vodka and ingredients that are locally sourced where possible.

“When we create a new product, we trust our instincts, and with our hard seltzer line, we really have caught lightning in a can,” Borisch said. “The response by customers, retailers and distributors has been nothing short of fantastic. And we are very appreciative of the recognition by the judges and sponsors of the 2021 Canned Challenge.”

Wise Men Distillery’s seltzers are available at more than 200 retailers across Michigan, including select Meijer and Trader Joe stores; Walmart supercenters throughout Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula; Gun Lake Casino and John Ball Zoo; and both Wise Men Distillery tasting rooms.