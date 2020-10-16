Wise Men Distillery launches seltzers in six-packs

Wise Men Distillery announced its hard seltzers are now available in six-packs with a portion of the proceeds going toward breast cancer research.

The distillery just began offering its peach- and black cherry-flavored seltzers in six-packs and is readying to launch its blueberry, raspberry and watermelon flavored seltzers in six-packs to be released by Saturday.

Six-packs can be purchased at Wise Men Distillery’s tasting room at 4717 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Kentwood.

The distillery will donate $2.99 from every six-pack sold at its distillery to the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.

“I think we all have someone in our family that has been impacted by breast cancer — I recently lost my aunt to breast cancer — and we wanted to do whatever we could do to help fight this terrible disease,” said Jason Gless, Wise Men Distillery’s director of sales and marketing. “We know our customers will appreciate the opportunity to do their part in fighting cancer, as well.”

The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is the largest network of breast cancer events in the nation, raising money to help the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking breast cancer research and provide patient services like free rides to chemotherapy treatments, free places to stay near treatment and a live, 24/7 cancer helpline.

“We are so thankful for Wise Men Distillery’s generosity and support of us, especially in a time when we need support more than ever,” said Taylor Chrisman, community development manager for the American Cancer Society. “Having businesses in our community, like Wise Men Distillery, partner with us to raise funds truly helps us make strides toward one day finding a cure for breast cancer.”