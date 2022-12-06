Court ruling causes Jars Cannabis to pull products

A Michigan cannabis company is concerned with a regulator’s ruling on the products of an acquisition.

A court ruling has forced Jars Cannabis to pull products, according to a release from the company. The Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency ruled against Flint-based Green Culture, which Jars Cannabis is in the process of taking over, because the dispensary allegedly sold products that did not meet regulatory standards.

The MCRA reported products at Green Culture “may have contained unacceptable levels of banned pesticides, heavy metals, mold and bacteria.” The products in question were largely “MoonRock Blunt” which were sold or given away as promos from Feb. 10-Sept. 30. The products were also not in the “seed to sale” tracking system.

The MCRA announced a summary suspension of the medical and adult-use licenses held by Green Culture, which was upheld by a judge earlier this month. A contested case hearing on the formal complaint will be held Jan. 3.

“This conduct is a risk to public health and safety and is completely unacceptable,” CRA Acting Executive Director Brian Hanna said in a Nov. 15 release. “Today we issued a suspension of their licenses, and it is my intention to pursue revocation of these licenses. Other marijuana licensees should take note – we will not stop investigating until we clear the regulated market of this type of activity.”

Jars Cannabis is in the process of buying and restructuring Green Culture from former owner Pat Kanouno. The new owner pulled the products as a precautionary measure but is still displeased with the MCRA’s actions.

“Jars appreciates the CRA’s efforts to ensure everyone in this industry is following the rules and behaving responsibly. However, we strongly believe the CRA is being overzealous in this case,” Jars spokesperson Josh Hovey said in a statement. “Jars has a strong record of regulatory compliance, and we believe the company should be given the opportunity to implement its standards and quality control measures — including policies related to inventory audits — at Green Culture.”

Hovey argued the products were sold to the dispensary as hemp and mislabeled.

Hovey said other retailers should be concerned about this ruling, as hemp is a federally-legalized product and retailers should not be vulnerable to inaccurate testing results on labels. Jars Cannabis has 18 locations across Michigan and Arizona.

“Anyone who sells hemp products should be worried by this outcome. Green Culture obtained the products at issue from a licensed hemp processor, who delivered them in pre-packaged, final form labeled as hemp,” Hovey said. “It’s unfair for the CRA to accuse a retailer of violating federal and state law, not to mention attempting to shut down their business, when they relied on that licensed hemp processor’s assurances of their product’s compliance with the law.

“This issue is much bigger than just Green Culture, because hemp products are sold in grocery stores and gas stations, as well as provisioning centers throughout Michigan.”