Detroit dispensary to open in Grand Rapids

Another cannabis dispensary is ready to open in Grand Rapids.

House of Dank is set to host a grand opening party 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at 3510 E. Mall Drive. There will be giveaways, vendors and more, according to a release from the company.

“Coming to Grand Rapids is a big deal for House of Dank, not only for us as a cannabis company, but as a family,” said House of Dank owner Marvin Jamo. “It is bittersweet to see our name grow and move on away from our Detroit home. We all know Grand Rapids is the second largest city in Michigan, but we at H.O.D. will treat it better than our first home.”

Saturday’s celebration will include the vendors, a food truck, a DJ and deals on cannabis products. Customers will also be able to sign up for the House of Dank loyalty program and spin a loyalty wheel for prizes. There will be door prizes starting at 9 a.m., as well as another giveaway at 4:20 p.m.

The company also promises special guests throughout the day and a ribbon cutting between 12-1 p.m.

Along with the retail setting, House of Dank also offers delivery within a 20-mile radius of the store.

House of Dank expects to open a Lansing location later this year.

The Michigan cannabis market is projected to reach $2.5 billion by 2025, according to research firm Headset. Green Market Report, however, reported multiple issues last fall regarding the industry, particularly over-saturation.