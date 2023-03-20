Falling value of Michigan cannabis business takes bite out of Gage parent’s bottom line

The struggling Michigan market evaporated profits for Canada’s TerrAscend Corp., one of the world’s largest marijuana companies.

The publicly-traded company (OTCMKTS: TRSSF) recorded a $332.5 million loss in 2022, largely due to $311.1 million in impairment charges tied to its acquisitions of Ferndale-based Gage Cannabis and Morenci-based Pinnacle Emporium.

Both Gage and Pinnacle were unprofitable last year, resulting in a annual cash bleed of $26.2 million, TerrAscend reported in its annual financial statement filed Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.