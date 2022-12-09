House of Dank breaks into West Michigan

A Detroit-area cannabis company is opening a new Grand Rapids dispensary this week.

House of Dank is opening its eighth location in Grand Rapids on Friday, Dec. 9, at 3510 E. Mall Drive SE. The company also has locations in Detroit, Center Line, Traverse City, Monroe and Ypsilanti and will soon open locations in Saginaw, Lapeer and Lansing.

House of Dank claims it has the lowest prices in the state and the largest selection of products. The retailer also features its own CBD line.

“We want to bring the culture that we are rooted in and spread it across as much of Michigan as possible,” said House of Dank owner Marvin Jamo. “Adding House of Dank to new markets allows us to share our expertise with the communities we are located in. Our budtenders provide our customers with the highest-quality service and serve them with the highest-quality products at the best prices.”

Dispensaries continue to open across the state, and the market grew by more than 28% in the past year, according to the research firm Headset. The state now has a $2 billion cannabis market, which makes it the second-largest market in the U.S.

While Michigan might have had the strongest growth of any U.S. cannabis market in the past year, it’s not without its struggles, as there have been reports of oversaturation, and there also have been some regulatory concerns.