International cannabis brand setting up shop in Grand Rapids

An international cannabis brand is setting up a Grand Rapids flagship store in partnership with a local company.

San Francisco-based Cookies is set to open a store at 330 Ann St. NW through an IP licensing deal with Michigan-owned Noxx. The 3,000-square-foot store’s exterior is painted a cannot-miss Cookie Monster blue.

Noxx opened its first Grand Rapids store at 2440 28th St. SE in September. A second Noxx store will open at 1234 Plainfield Ave. NE this month. The Cookies store is expected to open in late November.

“Noxx is an incredibly capable and proven retail operator, and we are excited to bring them into the Michigan family,” Cookies President Parker Berling said. “As Michigan cannabis sales grow, Cookies wants to be in every major Michigan market and that is why we are thrilled to be partnering with NOXX to put a Cookies-branded experience in Grand Rapids.

“Gage and Cookies decided to bring on additional retail partners to meet the growing demand for Cookies products in the state.”

The Cookies-Noxx partnership has been in the works for several months, said Tommy Nafso, co-owner of Noxx. Noxx ownership includes Darel Ross, who also is the owner of Forty Acres Enterprises. Nafso first worked with the company in St. Louis and said he started having discussions with them when he realized they did not have a Grand Rapids-area storefront.

Nafso said the Noxx team is very aware of the risk over-saturation and believes both the Ann Street and Plainfield stores are in a strong position. Still, he said he believes the Grand Rapids City Commission helped limit that risk with thoughtful licensing.

“If you look at the Plainfield and Leonard corridor, that’s an underserved market for a very engaged, active and walkable neighborhood,” Nafso said. “You get to a place where these pockets and communities are served and that might be the last remaining one.”

Along with Cookies’ proprietary cannabis products, which Nafso said are top shelf, there will be a special reserve apparel line specific to Grand Rapids. Cookies also is a recognized lifestyle brand, which sold more than $50 million in clothing sales last year, according to Insider.

The brand itself is worth more than $1 billion, according to Insider. Next week, the company is opening a five-story retail, education and cultural storefront in New York City’s Herald Square — where recreational marijuana is not yet legal.

Cookies products are found across the globe, with 50 retail outlets in 17 markets in five countries. It was the first cannabis brand to be named one of America’s Hottest Brands by AdAge in 2021.

The Ann Street shop will be Cookies’ only flagship location in the Grand Rapids area. Noxx stores also will have “Cookies Corners.” Cookies does have retail locations in Ann Arbor, Detroit and Kalamazoo. Cookies products also are sold at Gage, 3075 Peregrine Drive NE.

Cookies works to help enrich communities that were historically disproportionally affected by the War on Drugs. With that in mind, Noxx has committed to hiring a minimum of 25% employees for the Cookies store from Grand Rapids Neighborhoods of Focus, which are 17 U.S. Census tracts that have suffered systemic and historic inequities.

While Cookies is growing its international brand, Noxx is focused on its Michigan growth and recently announced a $15 million debt raise from Altmore Capital, a Virginia-based finance firm that specializes in cannabis.

“The cannabis market today is more competitive than ever, and as Altmore continues to evaluate opportunities for investment, we’re focused on finding operators with a growth strategy built around longevity and a proven track record of success in the market,” Altmore Capital Managing Partner Steve Ham said. “NOXX represents all of this, and we’re thrilled to add the company to our portfolio of top-tier cannabis operators.”

Noxx prides itself on its brand, customer service and omnichannel options, including its e-commerce platform. The company has more than 10,000 members in its loyalty program, Nafso said.

Having a definitive brand like Cookies could help attract customers from across the region, Nafso said. That could be important, as marijuana brands are nearing a level of homogeneity.

The Michigan cannabis industry reported $1.3 billion in sales last year. Sales hit $212 million in September.

“There is a lot of good product that sets itself apart, but it’s not just about a brand, it’s the product,” Nafso said. “Cookies is a top-shelf cannabis you can’t really find everywhere.”

