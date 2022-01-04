Aquatic center to unveil new facility

The recreational area of the Holland Aquatic Center (HAC) will reopen on Jan. 31.

The reopening announcement came late last month after the completion of phase two of a $26.3 million renovation and expansion project.

The recreational area includes a new warm-water pool and spa, wading pool, lazy river, a large circular slide, a new climate-controlled track, an expanded children’s play area, steam room and sauna, fitness space and a new entrance.

The new leisure swimming and spa area feature a warm lap pool, a hot tub, a 24-person steam room and a 22-person sauna.

The expanded children’s play area features a new splash pad, a wading pool, a lazy river and a water slide.

The fitness space has new aerobic, strength and flexibility equipment, physical therapy and rehabilitation tools.

The lobby was renovated and expanded by 400 square feet to a total 2,850 square feet. It features more natural light and additional seats.

Lakewood Construction was the general contractor, and AMDG Architects provided architectural services.

The majority of funding came from a $26.3 million millage Holland voters passed in May 2019 for renovation and expansion. The new climate-controlled, 162-meter track that wraps around the facility was funded by a $3 million capital campaign by Happy Families, Healthy Communities. The capital campaign also will fund additional fitness space and a covered entryway.

“As we continue to grow, we’re striving to make the Holland Aquatic Center a hub for community wellness for every member of our community,” said Jack Huisingh, executive director of HAC. “This renovation and expansion will allow us to better serve West Michigan families, and we’re deeply thankful to the supportive voters, donors and members who have all helped to make our continued evolution possible.”

The third phase of the construction project is expected to begin in February and includes upgrading pool equipment in the 50-meter pool area. The competitive swimming area will be closed at the end of March through April, and a five-lane pool and diving area will open in August.