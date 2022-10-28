As work model changes, so do multifamily housing layouts

Hybrid work is changing the way homes are designed.

Developers are designing new and renovating multifamily homes to accommodate an increase in remote workers since the pandemic started.

McKinsey & Company, a management consulting firm, said 58% of employed Americans, which is equivalent to 92 million people, have the option of working from home at least one day a week.

Of that 58%, 35 % said they can work from home full-time and 23% said they can work from home one to four days a week.

“Nearly two-and-a-half years on, organizations worldwide have created new working norms that acknowledge that flexible work is no longer a temporary pandemic response but an enduring feature of the modern working world,” McKinsey said.

With the new working model, developers are forced to adjust. James Horman, principal, architect and community practice leader at Progressive AE in Grand Rapids, said 100% of the firm’s residential projects include hybrid working spaces — about 40% are renovations and 60% are new housing construction.

Although homes are being built or renovated to accommodate hybrid workspaces, Horman said the square footage of homes isn’t increasing.

“The size of multifamily housing units steadily over the years, for many years, has been decreasing,” he said. “They have been slightly smaller and tighter and more efficient because developers were pulling that square footage out of individual living units (due) to cost. Each square foot is a cost, and the more that they can get out of that, the better their financials will work. We were starting to design in a way where while the size might be going down, you were gaining in quality of space. We were designing quality over quantity, and I think that is very true today because of how we are using our homes as work environments.”

Some of the ways home units are transforming to include workspaces are by turning kitchens into café-style kitchens where individuals can eat and do work, converting an unused bedroom into an office space, and including more furniture in the units such as a couch on which they can sit and also work.

Horman said the shrinkage of unit size has now stabilized; however, the size of apartment buildings has increased with the addition of shared amenities.

“In buildings, shared amenity spaces that people use who live in the building are really important,” he said. “Buildings will start to provide Zoom rooms where you can go and borrow a room at some time when you have Zoom calls that you need to take outside of your home (because) you have kids running around and you want to get some quiet (time).”

Horman also said there are other areas within multifamily homes that are being utilized for work purposes.

“Other areas of the buildings we started to study and enhance more are those small rooms that could be used for two-person meetings or four-person small conferences — not big rooms,” he said. “Sprinkling those into public areas so when you walk into a building and you want to decide if you want to be a tenant and rent in this building or not, you see those shared spaces and say, ‘Oh, good, I might not have a bigger apartment, but I certainly have a small Zoom room that I can use here, a café there (and) a small conference room here.’”

As developers build more multifamily homes to curb Grand Rapids’ demand for housing, they are seizing on the opportunity hybrid working has presented by changing the way they design apartment units and buildings, Horman said.

