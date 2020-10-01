Associated Builders and Contractors announces Excellence in Construction winners

The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter announced the winners of the 2020 Excellence in Construction Awards.
This year’s event was held Wednesday at the Getty Drive-In Movie Theater in Muskegon. The annual event highlights West Michigan’s most innovative and high-quality construction projects, safety efforts and tradespeople.
The Safety Award of Excellence recognizes companies that exhibit a continued commitment to job site safety and incorporate these values throughout their corporate culture. Thirteen member companies chased the 2020 award, from which three finalists were selected in two categories — general contractor/construction manager and trade contractor.
This year’s winner for Safety Award of Excellence in the general contractor category was Rockford Construction, and the Safety Award of Excellence in the trade contractor category was presented to Windemuller.
“We have always understood that construction workers are essential,” said Norm Brady, president and CEO of ABC/WMC. “COVID-19 has highlighted the fact that the industry is filled with men and women who step up and help each other and their communities in times of need. We salute the craft professionals who get up every day and make it happen — safely.”
Winners were chosen from 25 trade and general contractor categories. Categories, winners and projects are as follows:
- Concrete: Kent Companies for Studio Park’s parking deck
- Electrical: Buist Electric for Stryker Instruments
- Exterior Finishes: Architectural Metals Inc. for ADAC Automotive corporate headquarters
- Fire Protection: Total Fire Protection, Inc. for Stryker Instruments
- General Trades: EV Construction for Mercy Health Muskegon Campus Hospital Tower
- Glazing: Architectural Glass & Metals, Inc. for Viking Corporation’s new headquarters
- HVAC: DHE for Portage North Middle School
- Interior Finishes: Sobie Company Inc. for Canopy by Hilton Hotel
- Low Voltage: Grand Valley Automation Inc. for Van Dyken Mechanical office
- Masonry: Integrated Exteriors for Stockbridge Apartments
- Miscellaneous Steel: FCC Construction Inc. for FSU Katke Golf Learning Center
- New Construction Less Than $1 Million: Pioneer Construction for The Listening Room
- New Construction $1-5 Million: Pioneer Construction for Black River Barn
- New Construction $5-10 Million: Wolverine Building Group for Harrison Park Apartments
- New Construction $10-20 Million: First Companies Inc. for Studio Park
- New Construction More Than $20 Million: Pioneer Construction for Embassy Suites
- Plumbing: Allied Mechanical Services for Ascension Borgess surgery addition and renovation
- Precast Concrete: Kerkstra for 601 Bond Apartments
- Process Piping: Allied Mechanical Services for Grand Haven – Spring Lake Sewer Authority Wastewater Plant improvements
- Renovation/Addition Less Than $1 Million: Lakewood Construction for Schaendorf Brewing Company
- Renovation/Addition $1-5 Million: Pioneer Construction for Amway Hotel Corporation IDC
- Renovation/Addition $5-10 Million: EV Construction for Trinity Health – PBS-K renovation
- Renovation/Addition More than $10 Million: Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. for AC Hotel + 37 Ottawa
- Roofing Single Ply: Langerak Roof Systems, Inc. for Amway – Buildings #17 and #26
- Structural Steel: Pioneer Construction for Grand Valley State University Daniel and Pamela DeVos Center for Interprofessional Health
