Associated Builders and Contractors announces Excellence in Construction winners

The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter announced the winners of the 2020 Excellence in Construction Awards.

This year’s event was held Wednesday at the Getty Drive-In Movie Theater in Muskegon. The annual event highlights West Michigan’s most innovative and high-quality construction projects, safety efforts and tradespeople.

The Safety Award of Excellence recognizes companies that exhibit a continued commitment to job site safety and incorporate these values throughout their corporate culture. Thirteen member companies chased the 2020 award, from which three finalists were selected in two categories — general contractor/construction manager and trade contractor.

This year’s winner for Safety Award of Excellence in the general contractor category was Rockford Construction, and the Safety Award of Excellence in the trade contractor category was presented to Windemuller.

“We have always understood that construction workers are essential,” said Norm Brady, president and CEO of ABC/WMC. “COVID-19 has highlighted the fact that the industry is filled with men and women who step up and help each other and their communities in times of need. We salute the craft professionals who get up every day and make it happen — safely.”

Winners were chosen from 25 trade and general contractor categories. Categories, winners and projects are as follows: