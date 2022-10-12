Beckett & Raeder opens Grand Rapids office

A Michigan landscape architecture firm set up shop in Grand Rapids.

Ann Arbor-based Beckett & Raeder Inc. said this week it opened an office in Grand Rapids at 5211 Cascade Road SE, Ste. 300. Since 1966 the firm has provided the Midwest with landscape architects, planners and civil engineers.

“We are delighted to open our third regional office in Michigan and provide our exceptional level of professional services to our existing southwest Michigan clients and prospective new clients,” Beckett & Raeder President Deborah Cooper said in a release.

Along with its corporate office in Ann Arbor, Beckett & Raeder also has offices in Traverse City and Petoskey. The company also considers Ohio, Indiana and Illinois in its market.

The Grand Rapids office will start with one employee but will expand as the client list grows. The company is working with Caledonia Township, Fremont, Sturgis and Wayland in the region. In the past, it has worked with Gun Lake Tribe, New Buffalo Township, Norton Shores, Muskegon Heights and Benton Harbor.

Beckett & Raeder specializes in sustainable design, land use programming and analysis, master planning, campus planning, place making, site planning and civil engineering.

The office vacancy rate in the Grand Rapids area continues to rise following the COVID-19 pandemic. The GRBJ reported on the topic last week as the market will “spit and sputter” for some time.

The suburban office market, however, is recovering more quickly, according to JLL Vice President Jeff Karger. That includes the Cascade area where Beckett & Raeder has landed.

Along with the landscape architecture firm, Lansing-based Clark Construction Company recently announced a downtown Grand Rapids office.