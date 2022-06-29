Belknap Place pursues LEED certification

Construction is underway on an affordable, sustainable apartment complex in the Belknap Lookout neighborhood.

Belknap Place, at 546 Lafayette Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, is a $12 million, 50-unit complex being developed through a partnership with PK Companies, Third Coast Development and Grand Valley State University.

The project, announced in October, will be Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certified, using a worldwide green building rating system. According to the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED provides a framework for green buildings in terms of health, efficiency, carbon emissions and cost savings.

“The LEED certification program criteria focuses on the health and well-being of the residents, making it a natural fit in alignment with PK’s guiding principles,” said Sam Schultz, development associate at PK. “As proud long-term owners of the communities that we build, PK remains committed to environmental sustainability and creating positive outcomes for the surrounding community.”

Belknap Place will achieve certification by including sustainability features related to location, transportation, water efficiency, energy, materials and resources, indoor environmental quality, innovation and regional priorities.

Specific measures include construction pollution prevention, rainwater management and energy-efficient lighting, windows and air filtration.

The development will have one- to three-bedroom units and 11 floor plan options. Each unit will have its own washer and dryer and energy-efficient appliances.

Monthly rent ranges from $1,100 to $1,386.

PK said Belknap Place is expected to open this fall.