Black Lake Construction names president

A local construction firm has a new president.

Black Lake Construction this week named Jimmy Greene its new president. Greene comes to the company from Associated Builders and Contractors of Michigan, where he was the first Black president and CEO in ABC’s 60-year history.

Greene also joins the Black-owned construction firm as a shareholder.

“We are committed to creating opportunities for minorities to be shareholders within a vast number of arenas helping to close the racial wealth gap while providing hope, stability and opportunities to future generations of people of color,” Black Lake Construction Principal John Hendershot wrote in an announcement of Greene.

Black Lake Construction is part of the development team for Black Wallstreet Grand Rapids, an ambitious development project aiming to transform the southeast side of the city.

Black Lake Construction is a portfolio company of Black Lake Companies, which also includes Great Lakes Technical School for Utilities & Communications and Black Lake Utility Contractors.

Black Lake Companies launched in 2022 with four principals: Hendershot, Clarkston Morgan, Paul Love and Preston Sain. The organization aims to pull together a consortium of companies, all of which are at least 51% owned, operated and managed by minorities.

Black Lake Companies also announced two new portfolio companies this week.

On Friday, it announced Black Lake Logistics, which is focused on logistics services for businesses of all sizes. It is led by President and CEO Kareem Scales.

Along with its logistics services, a plan for a fleet of vehicles is in the works.

Earlier this week, the umbrella company also announced its addition of So Clean Pressure Washing.

So Clean Pressure Washing is a partnership between Black Lake Companies and Espoir Razi, who immigrated to Grand Rapids from the Congo in Africa.