Byron Center breaks ground on 5/6 school

School board members, administrators, students and project partners of Byron Center Public Schools recently broke ground on the new Nickels Intermediate Building.

The project is part of an $80.1 million bond program that was passed by voters in 2020. The new 5/6 building is scheduled for completion for the 2023-24 school year.

Byron Center Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Macina said he was thankful for the support of the community and partnership with the board of education in making the bond campaign a success. This project allows for future growth and continues to enhance student learning for years to come.

The new Nickels Intermediate 5/6 building near West Middle School will be 125,000 square feet and hold 850 students with room for future growth. The new building will have innovative classroom spaces; science lab and STEM classrooms; breakout spaces for individualized learning; a full-size gym; and choir, band and art spaces.

In addition to building a modernized learning space, there will be a focus on the safety and security of the students with secure vestibules, access control and surveillance cameras.

Other bond projects include:

The current Nickels 5/6 building will be renovated to become a K-4 building

Renovations to Marshall Elementary, Brown Elementary, Countryside Elementary and West Middle School

Districtwide technology and security updates

Updates to systems and finishes at Van Singel Fine Arts Center

New buses that can accommodate 77 passengers

The renovations to the current Nickels school will begin once the new building is finished and will be completed by summer 2024. The renovations to Marshall Elementary, Brown Elementary, Countryside Elementary, West Middle School and Van Singel Fine Arts Center will be completed in the summer of 2022.

The $80.1 million bond program is being managed by Owen-Ames-Kimball Co. and designed by TowerPinkster.