CD Barnes breaks ground on Wyoming child care facility

CD Barnes Construction announced it has once again been selected by Milestones Child Development Center to build a new location in Wyoming.

The Grand Rapids commercial contractor previously completed work at the child care provider’s four other locations in Belmont, Cascade, Caledonia and Portage. The newest, fifth location will be at 4075 64th St. SW in Wyoming.

Construction of the 12,359-square-foot facility will begin in mid-March with completion slated for early August. The project consists of a wood-framed, asphalt-shingled, slab-on-grade building.

The new building will include separate age-based classrooms for children aged six weeks to 12 years, offices, restrooms, a break room and an “outdoor classroom.”

The outdoor classroom concept is not technically outdoors but rather features an abundance of windows and an overhead door on the exterior wall, giving children the look and feel of being outdoors while being inside the classroom. Milestones said it is known for its hands-on approach to child development and having some of the area’s safest facilities.

Architecture services are provided by Architectural Concepts in Grand Rapids.