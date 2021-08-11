CD Barnes makes leadership changes

CD Barnes Construction recently appointed a new president, vice president and added to its operations team.

Todd Oosting was named president and CEO. Oosting joined CD Barnes in 1996 as director of business development before becoming vice president in 1999.

In his new role, Oosting is responsible for overseeing contract negotiations, land acquisition, consulting, property management, business development and marketing programs. He also is in charge of overseeing the company’s growth strategies.

Tom Berry was appointed vice president and COO. He joined CD Barnes in 2016 as a project manager. In his new role, he is responsible for both the business and operational direction of the company in both the field and the office.

Berry served in the U.S. Marine Corps, to which he attributed a strong work ethic, leadership skills and precise organizational methods.

CD Barnes also added four new people to their operations team.

Lynne Blondell was hired as project manager and is now managing two provisioning center projects. She holds a bachelor’s degree in construction management from Michigan State University.

Born and raised on the east side of the state, Blondell started her career as a project manager for a drywall contractor out of the Detroit area. She then transitioned to a superintendent role for a general contractor, working her way up to a project manager position. She has more than 10 years of construction experience in the retail, education, office, tenant improvement and multiresidential industries.

Tom Minnema was hired as a superintendent and is now managing a provisioning center project in Kalamazoo. He was born, raised and still resides in West Michigan.

Minnema received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Calvin College and Saint Xavier College, respectively. Prior to joining CD Barnes, he ran and operated a residential construction company with two colleagues, building more than 330 single-family homes and condos before going to work as a superintendent for another local general contractor. He has more than 30 years of experience in the construction industry.

Ken Medema was hired as a superintendent and is working on a renovation project for a big-box retailer in Taylor. He was born and raised in Chicago and now resides in West Michigan.

Before he came to CD Barnes, Medema worked for a mason contractor out of Chicago and then a local general contractor out of Grand Rapids. He has over 40 years of construction experience working in the education, church, restaurant and multiresidential industries.

James Phelps joined CD Barnes as a superintendent. He has more than 30 years of experience in the commercial construction industry, having worked for numerous general contractors in West Michigan throughout his career.