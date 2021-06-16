Christman Company forms innovation group

The Christman Company announced the creation of the Christman Building Innovation Group to further innovation and excellence across its self-perform services.

The Christman Building Innovation Group (CBIG) was formed to drive better service, cost efficiencies, safety solutions, technology advances and innovative practices for self-perform operations nationally.

“The goal is to provide greater efficiency and building innovation options, ultimately creating a center of excellence at Christman which spans all regional offices,” Christman President and CEO Steve Roznowski said. “This transition connects our craftsmen and women to build on regional successes and lessons learned across Michigan, Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee.”

CBIG is led by longtime Christman executive Douglas J. Peters, transitioning from his previous role as president of Christman Constructors Inc. (CCI), Christman’s Lansing-based self-perform company.

Peters has managed more than $1 billion in self-perform construction projects across the U.S. over the past 29 years. He led the creation of construction machine learning applications and a patent-pending human resource-leveling iOS application, CopperWorks SM, to tackle the industrywide labor shortage challenge. The application earned the AGC of America 2020 Innovation Award.

Peters will be aided by the following team members in new roles: Jim Like, president, CCI; Paul Leitert, president, Christman Mid-Atlantic Constructors; Joe Leone, vice president, CBIG; Tyler Mance, vice president, CCI Interiors Group; Andrew Holman, vice president, CCI; Steve Naschert, vice president of operations, Christman Mid-Atlantic Constructors; and Andy Bellmore, director of operations, Christman Southeast Constructors-Knoxville.

Founded in 1894 and based in Lansing, the Christman Company specializes in construction management, general contracting, design/build, program management, real estate development, self-perform and millwork services for a variety of industries, including government, higher and K-12 education, industrial and power, health care and corporate office.

Christman has more than $4 billion in construction underway managed by 485 professional employees across five states throughout the southeast U.S., the Midwest, the southwest U.S. and the mid-Atlantic.

In addition to its 485 construction management and general contracting professionals, Christman currently employs 400 skilled tradesmen and women in carpentry, millwork, demolition, concrete, mass timber, earthwork, interiors and more.