Clark Construction to open Grand Rapids office

A mid-Michigan construction company is setting up a West Michigan office in the heart of downtown Grand Rapids.

Clark Construction Company this week said it will set up a Grand Rapids presence in the McKay Tower, 146 Monroe Center St. NW.

“Establishing our Grand Rapids office is part of Clark Construction’s growth strategy to support our clients and operations throughout Michigan,” said Clark Construction President Sam Clark. “We believe it’s important to work where we live and support our employees by building their communities, and we look forward to being part of and contributing to the West Michigan region.”

The office is expected to open in the next four to six weeks and will be led by Vice President Dan Korte with a staff of nearly 30 employees who are local to the West Michigan area. The company also plans additional hires in the future.

Clark Construction was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Lansing, but also has offices in Alpena and Auburn Hills.

While the office is new, Clark Construction is anything but new to Grand Rapids, completing more than $500 million worth of work in the area in the past 10 years. That success is part of what initiated the new office.

The company was the lead contractor on the MSU Grand Rapids Research Center and several city of Grand Rapids projects, among other significant projects.

Clark is in the midst of the Gun Lake Casino’s Phase Five project, part of a $300 million expansion project announced last year. The company broke ground on the project earlier this year.

Gun Lake Investments owns the McKay Tower with Waséyabek Development. The partners acquired the 18-story downtown building in 2020 for $17.5 million.