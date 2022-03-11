Commercial construction project underway at Adelaide Point

Leestma Management is about to embark on the next component of Adelaide Point in Muskegon.

Ryan Leestma, owner of Grand Rapids-based Leestma Management, acquired a 30-acre former industrial site on the Muskegon lakeshore in 2021 and now plans to build a mass timber commercial building in June or July after receiving a building permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.

Leestma Management will be the general contractor for the project. Leestma said the construction crew will start building the roads and putting in the water and sewer pipes that will lead to the 22,000-square-foot building in May.

Leestma said there is no exact address right now, but it will include Adelaide Circle.

Construction is expected to be complete in early 2023, and tenants will be able to move in April. The building has space for a restaurant, an event center and a retailer.

Leestma recently signed a letter of intent with Barrio Tacos to lease space in the building. The taco chain has over a dozen restaurants in Michigan and Ohio and plans to open another location in downtown Grand Rapids, as the Business Journal previously reported.

There also will be a boat service building next to the commercial building, with a dock master, marina showers and bathrooms. A bike path will be between the commercial building and the boat service building, and a 25-yard, six-lane swimming pool will be in front of the boat service building.

The estimated cost of construction for the mass timber commercial building is $4 million to $5 million. The entire cost of Adelaide Point is estimated to be $250 million, as the Business Journal previously reported.