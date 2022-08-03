Construction association names award finalists

Three finalists were named for an upcoming construction industry award.

The Associated Builders and Contractors Western Michigan Chapter (ABC/WMC) on Monday, Aug. 2, announced the finalists of the ABC Western Michigan Craft Professional of the Year award.

The 2022 finalists are Tom Waldner from Lakewood Construction, Blane Lester from Kent Companies and Jeff Hoeks from Feyen Zylstra.

ABC/WMC said it will present the award to an individual who excels in their field, demonstrates a passion for the trade, a commitment to safety, takes pride in hands-on work and uplifts the trades throughout the community.

According to the organization, the winner will be a master of skills whose commitment to excellence makes him or her the ultimate example of merit shop success in the field.

This year’s award winner will be named at the Excellence in Construction Awards from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, at GLC Live at 20 Monroe, 11 Ottawa Ave. NW in Grand Rapids.

The Excellence in Construction Awards program recognizes and promotes the quality workmanship by merit shop contractors and their employees.

In addition to the Craft Professional of the Year award, the program also will highlight winners in the Construction Project and Safety Award of Excellence categories.